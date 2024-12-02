Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 630.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 615.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 374.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.1 %

TTEK stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

