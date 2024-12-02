Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $592,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 138.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $332,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.4 %

REG stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.39%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

