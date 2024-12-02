Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $99,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $126.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

