Beck Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.