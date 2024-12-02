Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 158 ($2.00) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Begbies Traynor Group

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 384,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The firm has a market cap of £144.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.08 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.52).

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £126,224 ($159,756.99). Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Articles

