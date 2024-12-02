Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 158 ($2.00) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEG
Begbies Traynor Group Trading Up 2.2 %
Insider Activity at Begbies Traynor Group
In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £126,224 ($159,756.99). Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Begbies Traynor Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.