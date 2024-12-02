DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of DSS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DSS stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of DSS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

DSS Stock Performance

Shares of DSS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 74,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DSS has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

