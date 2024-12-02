Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 8,000 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $546,680.16. The trade was a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $663,160 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

