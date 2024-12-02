Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 754 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $19,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

