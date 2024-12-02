Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2,305.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,075 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.7% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $115,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after buying an additional 299,599 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
XMHQ opened at $108.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
