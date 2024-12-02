Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 291,262 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2,590.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,262 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $37,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $133.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

