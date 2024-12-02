Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,781 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.78. The company has a market cap of $703.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $154.38 and a one year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

