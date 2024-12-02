Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,644,107 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Exact Sciences worth $127,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,494,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,924,000 after purchasing an additional 245,980 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,449,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,738,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,154,000 after buying an additional 669,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,303,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after acquiring an additional 208,641 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.