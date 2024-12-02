Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.5 %

SN opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

