Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 636,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,555,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises 0.8% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,988,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $102,615,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $67,058,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $62,670,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 255.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Report on DOC

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.