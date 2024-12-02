XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

XPO stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.07. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

