Clear Street Derivatives LLC Invests $23.69 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,686,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Bitcoin Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $55.21 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

