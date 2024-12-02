Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 2,035 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,270.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 79,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,670,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,251.20 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,068.33 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,345.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,392.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

