ClearAlpha Technologies LP Acquires New Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,404,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 292.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

