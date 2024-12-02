SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Arizona PSPRS Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Arizona PSPRS Trust cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 7.0% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $176,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 514,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $78,434,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,310.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 322,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,410,000 after buying an additional 309,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $245.59 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.15 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average of $231.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

