ClearAlpha Technologies LP Purchases 13,587 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for 0.9% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ClearAlpha Technologies LP owned about 0.13% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 362.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 433.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 613.81%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.