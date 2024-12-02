Clearline Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 159,903 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 758.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 234,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,196 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 405,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $24.58 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -273.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.