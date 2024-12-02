Clearline Capital LP Sells 171,613 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,174,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,613 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 62.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 771,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,757.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $226.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

