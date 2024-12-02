Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,399.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 224,240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $1,839,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

