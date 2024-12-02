Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,638,000 after buying an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,553,000 after acquiring an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,656.02. This represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.