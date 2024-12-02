Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,871,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock worth $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $886.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $908.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $773.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $700.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

