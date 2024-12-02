Troy Wichterman Sells 581 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 581 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $15,803.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,235.20. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Troy Wichterman sold 147 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,849.93.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Troy Wichterman sold 894 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $20,696.10.

On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $15,348.32.

BLFS opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

