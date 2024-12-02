Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 108103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Croda International Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
