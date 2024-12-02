EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 341,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in EVERTEC by 13.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

