Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in November

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRUNF remained flat at $18.34 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

