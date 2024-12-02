Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 242,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,913 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $36,411,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 202.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Equinix by 61.3% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $6,125,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $981.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $902.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,979.08. The trade was a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.56.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

