Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$10.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$886.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

