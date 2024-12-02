Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extendicare
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
Featured Stories
