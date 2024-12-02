Short Interest in Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Decreases By 27.8%

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 322,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lion Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. Lion has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

