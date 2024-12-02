Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,729 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.17% of Floor & Decor worth $155,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.