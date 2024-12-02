Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fluor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fluor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fluor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. This represents a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLR

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.