Bamco Inc. NY Has $208.70 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,489,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,259 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $208,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $115.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $86.79 and a one year high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.