Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,193,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 24.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.99 on Monday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

