Head to Head Comparison: Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Delek Group and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Delek Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil 0 9 5 0 2.36

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $40.92, suggesting a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Delek Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Group N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 14.78% 9.22% 5.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delek Group and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Delek Group and Murphy Oil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Group $3.35 billion N/A $432.84 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.37 $661.56 million $3.10 10.47

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Delek Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Group

(Get Free Report)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.