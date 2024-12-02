InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InterCure by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InterCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure Price Performance

NASDAQ INCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,589. InterCure has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.