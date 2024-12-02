Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 6.8 %
IDKOY stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.