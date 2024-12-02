Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Short Interest Update

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 6.8 %

IDKOY stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company’s Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

