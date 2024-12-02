Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.27 and last traded at $212.23, with a volume of 815993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
