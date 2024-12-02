iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 10.0% in November

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 71,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 271.0% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $133.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

