DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.36. 1,879,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,764. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

