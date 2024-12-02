Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $508.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.40.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.88.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

