Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 74739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $728.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.35%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $178,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Marcus by 3,319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 53.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

