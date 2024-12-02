Merus’ (MRUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.56% from the company’s current price.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Merus by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Merus by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

