Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 407,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 932,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

