Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $2.74 Million Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 324,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.17% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 576,726 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 190,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IREN. Macquarie upped their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

