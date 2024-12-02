PDT Partners LLC Acquires 19,925 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $1,016,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $55.56 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

