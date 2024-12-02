Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $657,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exelixis Stock Performance
EXEL opened at $36.46 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EXEL
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This represents a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,736 shares of company stock worth $9,308,410. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.