Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $12,230,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $490.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.42.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

